Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

