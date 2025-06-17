Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.