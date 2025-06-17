AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.92 and traded as low as $21.31. AMREP shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 8,902 shares trading hands.

AMREP Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $2,041,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

