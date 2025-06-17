Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $697,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

