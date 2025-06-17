Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

