Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

