Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,860 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 33,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,567,318.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,339.50. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,270 over the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

