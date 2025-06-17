Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $231.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total transaction of $152,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,642. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

