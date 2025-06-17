Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,729 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teleflex by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.62. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

