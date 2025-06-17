Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7,136.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $82.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

