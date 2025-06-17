Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nextracker by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 172,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Stock Up 0.1%
Nextracker stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.
In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 69,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $4,162,019.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,634.40. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $168,801.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,055.80. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,672 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,536. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
