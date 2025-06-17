Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 12,119 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,781 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,233.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 815,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,981,000 after acquiring an additional 537,700 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.1%

JHG stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

