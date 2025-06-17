Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Gentex Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

