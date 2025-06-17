Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Avnet by 167.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 237,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $296,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AVT opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.