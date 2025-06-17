Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 27,349 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $323.83 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.97, for a total value of $70,015.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,529.73. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

