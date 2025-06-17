Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as low as C$2.72. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 6,195,947 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Robert Maclean purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$100,190.00. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

