BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

