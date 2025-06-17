Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after acquiring an additional 936,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

