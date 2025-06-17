Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 61,783 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 190.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,783 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.19% of nLIGHT worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6,563.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3,951.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Stock Up 4.9%

LASR opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 40,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $653,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,594,347.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,727. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

View Our Latest Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.