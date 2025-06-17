Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,022,000 after buying an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after buying an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

