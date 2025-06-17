Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,057.28. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,632,165. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.