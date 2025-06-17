Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.