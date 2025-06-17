Brighton Jones LLC Buys 21,713 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 85,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,796,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,316. This trade represents a 32.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.74.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

