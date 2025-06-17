Brighton Jones LLC Buys 236 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

