Brighton Jones LLC Buys 465 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $265.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day moving average is $254.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

