Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

