Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 83,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.85 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

