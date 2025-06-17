Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $187.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.03.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.