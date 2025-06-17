Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,272. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBX opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

