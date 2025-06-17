Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 54,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0%

ET stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

