Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3%

PAYX stock opened at $153.68 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

