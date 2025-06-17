Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.