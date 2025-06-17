Brighton Jones LLC Has $542,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

