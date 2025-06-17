Brighton Jones LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,108 shares of company stock worth $31,169,977. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average of $281.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.