Brighton Jones LLC Has $637,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after buying an additional 780,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 562,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 368,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.