Brighton Jones LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

