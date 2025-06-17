Brighton Jones LLC Has $713,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Target by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Up 2.1%

Target stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

