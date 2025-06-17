Brighton Jones LLC Has $834,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Down 0.4%

Copart stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

