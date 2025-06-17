Brighton Jones LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

