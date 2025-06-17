Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 184,258 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,660,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,293,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

