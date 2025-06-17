Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $292.27 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.91. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.