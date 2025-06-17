Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $292.27 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.91. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
