Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.