Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8%

CMI stock opened at $322.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.