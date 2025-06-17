Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE AMP opened at $512.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.65.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

