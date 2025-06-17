Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 8,319 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.5%

CMG stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.