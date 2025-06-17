Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of HP by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $9,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 2.8%

HP stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.40%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.