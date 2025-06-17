Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 155,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 56,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

