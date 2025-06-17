Brighton Jones LLC Sells 127 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 746.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:PAYC opened at $246.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average of $222.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

