Brighton Jones LLC Sells 148 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ECL opened at $266.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.96 and a 12 month high of $273.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

