Brighton Jones LLC Sells 161 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 231.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 97,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 359.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

